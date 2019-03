Two pedestrians, a woman and a girl, were seriously injured Friday night in Catonsville when they were struck by a vehicle that then left the scene, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman said.

Both suffered life-threatening injuries, Officer Jennifer Z. Peach said.

The victims were crossing North Rolling Road at Johnnycake Road when they were struck, around 9:20 p.m., she said.

