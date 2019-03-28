Glen Burnie man pleads guilty in case of stolen documents from NSA

A Glen Burnie man pleaded guilty Thursday to willful retention of national defense information after he was accused of stealing millions of classified documents from the National Security Agency.

Harold Martin, 54, was federally indicted in 2016 for allegedly stealing government property and taking classified information while he worked as a contractor with top secret security clearance for the National Security Agency.

He agreed to a nine-year prison sentence.

Martin was arrested in 2016 after FBI agents executed a search warrant at his Anne Arundel County home, including two storage sheds and his vehicle. Investigators say they found in his possession an astonishing number of physical and digital classified documents — the equivalent of about half billion pages.

Martin’s public defenders have argued the thefts of government files began in 1998 and were part of his effort to try to get a better understanding of the nation's sprawling security apparatus. Martin eventually hoarded the documents compulsively, rather than for the purpose of releasing them to the public, Wyda stated.

Since Martin’s arrest, the case has moved slowly through federal court as the attorneys negotiate the degree to which the classified documents should be made available to the defense.

Martin announced plans to change his plea once before in 2018, when he said he planned to plead guilty to taking home a single secret document. He withdrew that request about two weeks later, according to court records.

This article will be updated.

