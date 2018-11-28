Viral video shows black Maryland man being arrested after trying to help out a neighbor

Video footage of a Maryland man who was arrested after helping a neighbor get home safely has sparked rage on social media after many believe he was a victim of racial profiling.

The video shows Samir Ahmed, 23, who is black, being pinned against a car by four officers as neighbors yell “he lives here.”

Ahmed was returning home on Nov. 17 when he noticed a man passed out near his front lawn, according to his Instagram post.

He believed the man was intoxicated and proceeded to walk him home.

Police were responding to a 911 call of an unconscious man who needed help — but once Ahmed returned to his home, police accused him of being the “intoxicated one,” he said.

“I explained that I brought the drunk man home, and she [the officer] began to become infuriated when I wouldn’t tell her his exact address,” Ahmed told The Huffington Post.

Police claimed they smelled a marijuana scent on Ahmed.

“The officer smelled an odor of marijuana coming from him," one Montgomery County officer yells in the video.

Ahmed was charged with disorderly conduct and a civil violation of a controlled dangerous substance, police say.

He believes race played a factor in his arrest.

“Because I know if I was blond with blue eyes it wouldn’t have mattered,” he said.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the initial call for service was to assist fire and rescue staff with an intoxicated person.

“The Department is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest to determine if any Department policies, procedures or laws were violated during the incident. This assessment will include a review of the responding officers’ body-worn camera footage,” a statement said.

The 18-minute video went viral on social media, catching the attention of celebrities like D.L. Hughley.

“Here we go AGAIN!!” Hughley said after re-sharing the viral video.

“It was a man that was out here that was unconscious. He helped the man,” an individual can be heard yelling in the video.