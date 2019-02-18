Former NBA player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis agrees to pay fine to avoid jail time in Maryland marijuana bust

Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has agreed to pay $15,000, the maximum fine, to avoid jail time and have his case dismissed after being arrested with a quarter-pound of marijuana at a hotel in Harford County last year.

The former Boston Celtics forward faced up to five years in jail on a felony drug dealing charge after being arrested Feb. 7, 2018, with 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash inside his room at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen.

Prosecutors put the case on the stet docket, rendering it inactive, but have also agreed to dismiss the charges as long as Davis pays the fine, according to his attorney, Brandon Mead, partner at the Baltimore-based Mead Law firm.

A representative of the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office could not be reached for comment Monday.

Mead called the deal a “reasonable resolution to the matter.”

“There was nothing to indicate in this case that he was selling drugs at any time,” Mead said.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6