5-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore while going to corner store is expected to survive, police say

A 5-year-old girl injured in a shooting Monday evening in West Baltimore has emerged from surgery at a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The girl was shot on the 1000 block of McKean Ave. in Sandtown-Winchester around 6:20 pm.

Doretha Carpenter, who said she was the girl’s godmother, said the girl, who had just turned 5, had been on her way to the corner store when the shots were fired.

Her favorite snacks are Cheetos and sunflower seeds, said the store’s owner, Eduardo Torres. He was stricken by news of her injury and prayed to God for her full recovery.

After being shot in the groin, the girl dropped the babydoll and the money she was carrying. The items remained on the street as detectives combed the scene for evidence an hour later.

Carpenter said she had ducked for cover in her home when she heard the shots fired on her block — about six of them. It wasn’t until she came outside that she learned her godchild had been injured.

“Then I saw her dollbaby in the street,” Carpenter said.

A neighbor drove the girl to the hospital.

“I hope my baby is okay,” she said.

The area sees a significant portion of the city’s crime. So far this year, 38 of 278 total homicides — around 14 percent — in Baltimore this year have been reported in the 21217 zip code, which encompasses Sandtown-Winchester.