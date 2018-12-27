Baltimore man charged in bus crash deaths of Alaskan mayor and her mother in Washington D.C., police say

A Baltimore man is charged with involuntary manslaughter for striking and killing an Alaskan town mayor and her mother with a passenger bus in Washington, D.C. this month, according to police.

Gerard Derrick James, 45, was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving a passenger bus Dec. 19 into 61-year-old Monica Adams Carlson, of Skagway, Alaska, and 85-year-old Cora Louise Adams of Elbe, Alaska.

An attorney for James was not listed in court records Thursday.

James was allegedly driving the bus around around 9:40 p.m. north on 7th Street when he made a left turn onto Pennsylvania Avenue, striking both women who were in the crosswalk, according to police.

The two women were taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Carlson was serving a term as the mayor of Skagway and had taken a spur-of-the-moment trip to tour the White House with her mother at the time of their deaths, the Achorage Daily News reported.

