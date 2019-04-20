Two wounded in shooting at Frederick funeral

Two people were hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon shooting during a funeral service at a Frederick church, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. at Jackson Chapel United Methodist Church on Ballenger Creek Pike, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff’s deputies found two people with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries was not reported, but they were not thought to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

A person was reported to have fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived; detectives were on the scene late Saturday afternoon gathering information. This was not a random shooting, the sheriff’s office believes, but rather followed “an altercation between individuals at the service,” according to the release.

