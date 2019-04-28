Four stabbed in dispute at Maryland restaurant

Four people were stabbed early Saturday after a dispute at a restaurant in Burtonsville, Montgomery County police said.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Chapala restaurant at 15540 Old Columbia Pike, according to Officer Rick Goodale.

The suspect had not been apprehended by Sunday morning, but he is a regular patron at the restaurant, Goodale said, adding, “It’s just a matter of tracking him down.”

Goodale said the nature of the dispute was unclear and that the suspect did not appear to know the victims.

The victims’ wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, he said.

Tara Bahrampour contributed to this report.