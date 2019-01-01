Two men fatally shot in Baltimore's first homicides of 2019

Two men were fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore's first homicides of 2019.

They came amid a spate of violence that began New Year’s Eve and brought the city's 2018 homicide total to 309.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore about 4:24 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting and found a 28-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where staff pronounced the man dead shortly after he arrived.

About 5:40 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Berger Avenue in Northeast Baltimore. A man suffering from gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not identified him.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives by calling 410-396-2100 or texting 443-902-4824. Anonymous tips can also be made to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance