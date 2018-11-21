Volunteer firefighter arrested for setting off explosives in Dundalk, Baltimore County police say

A volunteer firefighter was arrested Tuesday night for detonating explosives behind a Dundalk elementary school, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Anthony Dale Reed, 20, was arrested at his home on the 500 block of 48th St. in Dundalk, according to police.

His arrest came days after police first responded to a report of an explosion just after midnight Saturday at Berkshire Elementary School. The Baltimore County Police Hazardous Devices Team found evidence of a small package explosion on a bench behind the school, and investigators obtained surveillance video footage of a suspect placing a box on the bench, igniting it and running away, according to police.

He is also suspected in a Nov. 15 bomb threat, in which a caller threatened to detonate a device in the Berkshire community, police said.

Police received similar reports of explosions Monday night, when investigators found a charred area and debris near a tree behind the school.

At about 11:38 p.m. Monday, police located a suspicious person behind the school and identified him as Reed. He was carrying a pager and identified himself as a firefighter, which police later confirmed.

Reed was questioned and released at the scene, police said.

Bomb technician officers and arson investigators later identified Reed as the suspect seen on the surveillance footage Saturday.

Reed was charged with manufacturing/possessing/distributing a destructive device, possession of explosive/incendiary material with intent to create destructive device, second-degree malicious burning, trespassing on school grounds, and threat of arson. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail pending a bail review hearing.

No attorney was listed for Reed in online court records.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan