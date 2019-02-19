Two men held in Frederick County charged with killing man in Southeast Baltimore

Two men being held in Frederick County on gun and drug charges have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of a man in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to police.

Efrain Torres-Eusebio, 21, and Jose Santiago-Miguel, 20, are each charged with first-degree murder, assault and various handgun charges, according to Baltimore police.

No attorney was listed for either man in court records.

Baltimore police were called to the 400 block of Imla St. around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, where they found 37-year-old man with a head injury. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said they believe he was injured during a robbery.

On Sunday, Maryland State Police troopers pulled over a Toyota Corolla on Interstate 70 for an equipment violation. The driver, Torres-Eusebio, and passenger, Santiago-Miguel had not yet been identified as suspects in the fatal robbery at the time of the stop.

After allegedly smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle, troopers searched the car and found 8.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 8.9 grams of marijuana, more than $14,000 in cash and two handguns, police said.

Torres-Eusebio was charged with four counts related to firearms and two counts of drug possession. Santiago-Miguel with charged with seven counts related to firearm possession and two counts of drug possession. They are being held at Frederick County Central Booking.

