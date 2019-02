Baltimore police who were called to the 400 block of Imla St. in Southeast Baltimore about 10:30 Saturday night found a 37-year-old man with a head injury, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they believe he was injured during a robbery.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.