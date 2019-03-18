Edgemere couple died in murder-suicide Saturday, Baltimore County police say

A couple found dead in a home in Edgemere on Saturday night died in a murder-suicide, Baltimore County Police said Monday.

Ami Lynn Garrison, 40, was killed by Daniel Allen Doran, 41, in their home in the 3000 block of Willow Ave., and Doran then turned the gun on himself, police said following an autopsy Monday morning.

No one answered the door at the home Monday, and a message left with a neighbor for a family member was not immediately returned.

A third resident of the home said he had tried to intervene in an argument but left and called 911 after Doran threatened him with a gun, police said. Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and treated the situation as a barricade while trying unsuccessfully to speak to those inside, police said.

When they entered the home, police said, they found Garrison and Doran dead from gunshot wounds in a bedroom. Investigators concluded that Doran had shot and killed Garrison and himself before police arrived.

Garrison, who survived a traumatic brain injury in an accident in 2008, was remembered as a warm and welcoming presence at Robbie’s Bar and Restaurant in Sparrows Point, an establishment she ran with her father.

Baltimore County police said they had not previously been called to the couple’s home for any domestic disturbances.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.

