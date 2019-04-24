Perry Hall neighbors testify in trial of teenager charged in Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio's death

Neighbors who live in the Perry Hall cul-de-sac where Baltimore County Police officer Amy Caprio was fatally struck by a car last year testified Wednesday in the trial of Dawnta Harris, one of four teenagers charged in her death.

Matthew Clifford, whose Linwen Way home Caprio had responded to for a reported suspicious vehicle, testified that his basement glass doors had been smashed with a brick and more than $3,300 of his belongings were ruined or missing, including a 9mm handgun.

Harris, now 17, was identified by police as the driver of a black Jeep Wrangler that struck Caprio on May 21, 2018, authorities said. He had been waiting outside as three other teens burglarized the home, according to police.

Harris is the first of the four teenagers who have been charged with felony murder in Caprio’s death. The other three are awaiting trial.

Clifford described the missing items and damage to his home as Assistant State’s Attorney Robin Coffin flipped through photographs: a safe thrown down the steps, glass on the basement floor, a hole in his son’s bedroom ceiling.

“Our kids’ toys in the basement,” he said, “we had to throw them away because there were too many shards of glass.”

Neighbor James Kolb said he’d taken a break from some work around the house when he saw three young men peeking around a house across the street.

Then he heard a bang.

“Those darn kids blew up a mailbox,” he recalled thinking, before adding that he later learned the bang must’ve been Caprio’s gunshot as the vehicle came toward her.

Kolb said he drove around neighborhood to see what happened, but the teens were gone. He and another neighbor, Mary Delores Violanti, said they saw a young man walking down the street.

Crime scene technician Jonathan Thorn described to the jury the vehicles involved, blood, glass, a cartridge casing and other items in the street, as well as his part of the investigation into the burglary at Clifford’s home.

Patricia Smith, who lives on Northwind Road in Parkville, said she returned from the movies just before 4 p.m. that day to find the deadbolt on her front door unlocked and her house ransacked.

In that burglary, too, a safe had been tossed down the steps. A ring given to Smith by her mother was missing, she said, as well as an old gaming system and other belongings.

“There’s stuff all in my foyer,” she said in an emotional 911 call played in the courtroom. “I called for my dog. There was no answer. I’m worried about my dog.”

The dog eventually came to her while she paced outside in the driveway, waiting for police and her son to arrive.

Smith testified that a clock on the floor next to an open safe in her house was broken with the batteries out, stopped at 1:30 p.m., which she said she believed was when the burglary occurred.

But J. Wyndal Gordon, an attorney for Harris, noted that the hands of the clock could have moved when it struck the floor.

“You don’t know what time it stopped, do you?” he asked Smith.

“No,” she replied.

The trial continues Wednesday afternoon and the rest of the week, and jurors are expected to be shown Harris’ videotaped interview with police and other evidence.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6