Trial of teenager charged in death of Baltimore County Officer Amy Caprio to begin Monday

The trial of a teenager charged in the death of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio is scheduled to begin Monday.

Dawnta Harris, 17, of Baltimore, faces nearly 20 criminal counts including murder, illegal possession of a handgun and several burglary and other charges in the incident, according to court records. The murder charge alone carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Co-defendants Darrell Ward, Derrick Matthews and Eugene Genius IV are also charged with murder and other charges in the killing, which occurred after Caprio was dispatched to a house for a burglary on Linwen Way in Perry Hall in May 2018.

Harris is accused of running over the officer with a stolen Jeep while Ward, Matthews and Genius were burglarizing a nearby home, according to police. Caprio, 29, died at an area hospital a short time later.

Harris is being represented by attorney Warren Brown.

