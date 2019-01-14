Maryland correctional officer sentenced for bribery in drug conspiracy at Jessup

A former Maryland correctional officer was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to bribery in a drug conspiracy at Jessup Correctional Institution, the state prosecutor announced Monday.

Phillipe Jordan Jr., the last of 18 defendants to be sentenced in the case, was sentenced to 10 years, with all but 3.5 years suspended, and five years of supervised probation by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Mark W. Crooks.

Jordan was arrested on Oct. 22, 2017, after accepting a $2,000 bribe from the twin sister of an inmate to smuggle heroin, suboxone strips, synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and nine cellphones into the Jessup prison, prosecutors said.

“This is an excellent example of collaboration between different law-enforcement agencies to make a successful prosecution,” State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt said in a statement.

All 18 defendants pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy.

Former correctional officer Warren Wright was sentenced on Sept. 13, 2018 to 20 years, with all but three years suspended, plus five years of supervised probation.

The six incarcerated defendants — Tyrone Johnson, Kevin Cooper, Dante Bruce, Dwayne Gaffney, Jabraiyl Hale, and Duane Dundas — pleaded guilty in exchange for consecutive time to their underlying sentences.

The other 10 defendants — Travis Johnson, Marquis Johnson, Kiana Littlejohn, Latoya Carmichael, Thelma Powers, Karisma Ashford, Katina Bruce, Seingwaeng Hammond, Donya Bruce, and Raenice Board — were outside facilitators, serving as intermediaries between the correctional officers and the inmates.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6