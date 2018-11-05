Baltimore judge denies ex-bishop Heather Cook's request for immediate release from prison in fatal DUI crash

Heather Cook, a former Episcopal bishop serving a prison term for fatally striking a bicyclist while driving drunk in 2014, was denied a request Monday for a sentence modification that would have made her eligible for imminent release.

In issuing his ruling at the conclusion of a 75-minute hearing, Baltimore Circuit Judge Timothy Doory said he believed Cook has demonstrated “substantial rehabilitation” during her three years behind bars, but that was not the sole criteria to be considered.

Had he granted the terms of Cook’s motion — that two of her four sentences be changed from consecutive to concurrent status — it would amount to ruling that she spend no time behind bars on one of those counts: the crime of leaving the scene of a collision.

The motion, if granted in full, would have cut two years off Cook’s time served, leaving her eligible for almost immediate release.

Doory said he learned a basic tenet for deciding such cases from a “brilliant” judge years ago — that “concurrent time is no time at all” — and he has tried to make that idea a “cornerstone” of his rulings on similar cases.

“Can I justify no time at all for leaving the scene? I’m sorry to say that I cannot,” he said. “The motion is denied.”

A friend and longtime supporter, Mark Hansen, mouthed the words “I love you” to the defendant as bailiffs put handcuffs back on Cook’s wrists. Her eyes closed, and she shook her head as she was led from the courtroom.

Cook, 62, was sentenced to five years in prison for the crash in which she hit Thomas Palermo with her car.

