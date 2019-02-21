‘They hate white males’: A Norwegian mass murderer inspired Maryland man accused of plotting terror, feds say

When federal agents searched the Maryland home of the U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting to kill politicians and journalists in a quest for a “white homeland,” they didn’t find only guns and ammunition.

Law enforcement agents said they also turned up a locked briefcase filled with more than 30 bottles of what appeared to be human growth hormone, a drug used by athletes and bodybuilders who think that it augments muscle mass and boosts speed. Neither the supplements nor the opioid pills, also seized by authorities, had been prescribed by doctors.

According to court records, Christopher Paul Hasson found inspiration for beefing up elsewhere — in a 1,500-page manifesto prepared by Anders Behring Breivik, a right-wing Norwegian extremist who killed 77 people, many of them children, in a bomb-and-gun rampage in 2011 that he called his “martyrdom operation.”

The deluded pursuit of a masculine ideal is just one of many ways in which prosecutors say Breivik, who received Norway’s maximum sentence of 21 years in prison when his trial ended in 2012, was a model for Hasson, an avowed white nationalist who wrote that he was “dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth,” according to court records filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland. For the 49-year-old resident of Silver Spring, those reportedly included CNN and MSNBC personalities as well as lawmakers such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), whom Hasson identified as “poca warren,” borrowing President Trump’s epithet. Hasson was arrested Friday on weapons and drugs charges.

The inspiration that he drew from Breivik, 40, illuminates the global exchange of extremist ideas binding apparently lone-wolf actors who portray themselves as martyrs for “Western civilization,” under siege, they claim, by immigrants and elite opinion makers espousing multiculturalism. The European allegedly emulated by the American extremist had quoted generously from American figures such as Robert Spencer, the director of the Jihad Watch website, and had modeled his act on the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, whose perpetrator is now a hero to some on the far-right fringes. The recycling of fearmongering shows how a nationalist, anti-immigrant vision has become international, sometimes with fatal consequences.

The far-right Norwegian terrorist was on a political mission — one that he hoped others would embrace. A report released Wednesday by the Southern Poverty Law Center, indicating that the number of hate groups operating in the United States reached a record high in 2018, suggests that his call has not gone unanswered.

On a July afternoon eight years ago, Breivik detonated about 2,000 pounds of explosives in front of a 17-story government building in Oslo, killing eight. He then drove 19 miles to a youth summer camp run by the Norwegian Labour Party, killing 69 more people, mainly teenagers. His was the deadliest attack in Norway since World War II, the deadliest gun rampage by an individual anywhere in the world and the deadliest far-right onslaught in Europe since a railway bombing in Bologna, Italy, in 1980.

The mass shooting was said to be unique in its day for converting hateful right-wing ideology into a civilizational crusade. Breivik wanted to cleanse the West of Muslims, but he also said he was inspired by al-Qaeda, calling the Islamic terrorism network, which also promoted a hypermasculine vision of adventure and self-sacrifice, “the most successful militant group in the world.”

In 2012, a year after Breivik’s killing rampage, Czech police arrested a man stockpiling weapons, ammunition and police uniforms — and using the name of the Norwegian killer online. Three months later, a Polish admirer of Breivik was detained for allegedly plotting to detonate a bomb outside the Parliament building in Warsaw. In Britain, four people were arrested between January 2013 and June 2015 for reportedly planning to conduct strikes inspired by Breivik. In 2016, an 18-year-old man shot and killed nine people in Munich on the fifth anniversary of the Norway attacks. The gunman, apparently seeking revenge for being bullied by people of “Turkish and Arab” origin, had recently changed a profile picture on social media to one of Breivik.

Breivik’s violence has not just inspired plots of similar ideological zeal. His example also has appeared to influence other types of mass killings, such as school shootings. Law enforcement officials told NBC News that Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old shooter in the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Conn., wanted to outdo Breivik. Lanza, who killed himself as police arrived at Sandy Hook Elementary School, apparently kept newspaper clippings about the slaughter carried out by Breivik.