Man seriously injured in Woodlawn shooting, police say

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Woodlawn Saturday night, police said.

The man, whose name and age were not released, was shot several times in the upper and lower body. Police said he was found “suffering [from] life-threatening wounds,” about 10:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Coleridge Road, near U.S. 40.

He was taken to a hospital, and the shooter or shooters fled before police arrived. No further details were released.

Anyone with information in the shooting or who may have seen or heard anything nearby at that time is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. Tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward through Metro Crime Stoppers: 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6