3 minors arrested on assault, disorderly conduct charges at The Avenue in White Marsh

Three minors were arrested after a fight at The Avenue in White Marsh on Saturday night, Baltimore County Police said.

Police were called to The Avenue for reports of minors fighting about 9 p.m. Police said the juveniles were coming from the nearby White Marsh Mall in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd.

Two girls were charged in an assault “which involved an officer” on The Avenue after the officer was struck while trying to break up a fight between them, police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said.

A boy was arrested in the parking lot of the Giant supermarket nearby and charged with destruction of property and disorderly conduct, Vinson said. A separate assault continues to be investigated.

Neither the minors nor the police officer were injured. The police department did not release the juveniles’ names or give any explanation about what sparked the incident.

A spokeswoman for the mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties Retail, could not be reached for comment Sunday.

After a fight outside the mall in August led to nine arrests, the Baltimore County Council voted unanimously to officially urge Brookfield Properties to ban unaccompanied teenagers on Friday and Saturday nights.

The resolution encouraged the mall to require customers younger than 18 to be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

