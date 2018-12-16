Suspect charged in hit-and-run that killed Towson University student

A Rosedale man has been charged in the hit-and-run that killed a Towson University student on North Charles Street last weekend, Baltimore County police said Sunday.

Man Bahadur Gurung, 36, of the 1400 block of Chesaco Ave., is charged with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident and other charges in the death of 20-year-old Mzimazisi Ncube about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at North Charles Street and Ruxton Ridge Road, police said.

“Investigators were able to locate evidence that linked the vehicle, a grey 2017 Toyota Tundra, and suspect to the crash,” Baltimore County police said in a news release.

No phone number was listed for Gurung’s Rosedale home, and no attorney was listed for him in court records.

Ncube’s family could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday morning.

The news was shared in a group chat of Ncube’s close friends within an hour of police announcing it, said Junior Armooh, 20, who knew him from childhood and attended Gaithersburg High School with him.

Armooh had expected police to eventually make an arrest in the case, but he didn’t feel vengeful toward Gurung, he said.

“At the end of the day, it happened. Mzi’s not here,” he said. “There’s no anger. It’s just sadness. I wasn’t like, ‘Who did this? Who killed my friend?’ I just felt sadness.”

Towson University, where Ncube had been a sophomore pre-accounting student, tweeted about the arrest Sunday.

“We are pleased to hear of [Baltimore County Police] investigators’ progress and are hopeful it can bring comfort to the family and our community,” the university’s tweet said.

