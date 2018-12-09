Pedestrian, 20, killed in hit-and-run on Charles Street in Towson

A 20-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Towson Saturday night, and Baltimore County Police are searching for the driver, the department said Sunday.

Mzimazisi Ncube of the 300 block of Burke Ave. was struck about 10:30 p.m. by a 2007-2019 Toyota Tundra or Toyota Sequoia truck while crossing North Charles Street south of Ruxton Ridge Road, police said.

The driver sped off as Ncube was knocked to the ground and struck by a second vehicle, a Mercedes, whose driver stopped and called 911, police said. The 20-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members of Ncube said they were still gathering information and preparing a statement; they did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police are searching for the driver of the truck, whose driver’s side mirror had the glass broken out and the mirror cover missing, police said. The vehicle may also have damage to the front on the driver’s side, police said.

Anyone who sees a Toyota Tundra or a Toyota Sequoia in the area with that type of damage is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or 911. The Baltimore County Crash Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

CAPTION Johns Hopkins president Ron Daniels told the Baltimore City Council that he expects the school to petition for a private police force. Johns Hopkins president Ron Daniels told the Baltimore City Council that he expects the school to petition for a private police force. CAPTION Johns Hopkins University students hold a protest about perceived weak investigations into sexual assaults on the campus. (Barbara Haddocck Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Johns Hopkins University students hold a protest about perceived weak investigations into sexual assaults on the campus. (Barbara Haddocck Taylor, Baltimore Sun video)

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6