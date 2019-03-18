Off-duty Maryland State Police trooper arrested in St. Patrick's Day road rage incident

An off-duty Maryland State Police trooper who worked with the department’s automotive safety enforcement division was arrested Monday after a road rage incident on St. Patrick’s Day, Baltimore County police said.

Police say that Zachary Tyler Bowen, 28, of Reisterstown pointed his handgun at a man and woman in a car while driving his Volkswagen Jetta on the outer loop of Interstate 695 near the Liberty Road exit.

The victims were able to provide identifying information to police, and Bowen was arrested at his home Monday. Police later learned he is a trooper with the Maryland State Police.

Shawn Vinson, a spokesman for Baltimore County police, said there was no indication that Bowen was under the influence at the time of the incident. It was unclear whether the alleged weapon involved was his service weapon or another handgun.

A spokeswoman for Maryland State Police said Bowen, who joined the force in 2012, had most recently been assigned to the automotive safety enforcement division. He is being suspended without pay following the incident, and will be investigated by the department’s internal affairs division.

Bowen is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or violent crime.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik