80-year-old man shoots woman who forced her way into Reisterstown home, police say

An 80-year-old man shot a woman Friday after she allegedly tried to force her way into his Reisterstown home, according to Baltimore County police.

The woman, who police believe was intoxicated, walked onto the front porch of the man’s home int he 4300 block of Butler Road around 6:40 p.m. After the homeowner asked her to leave, the woman pushed the octogenarian and tried to enter the home, police said.

The man shot the woman once after she had forced her way inside, police said. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body. She is expected to survive, police said.

Police believe the woman lives near the homeowner. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

