Man shot by police in Baltimore County shopping center in critical condition; police said he had machete

A man remains in critical condition after being shot by Baltimore County officers after police said the man refused to drop a machete at a Randallstown shopping center Tuesday night.

Police have not released the 24-year-old man’s name.

Police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vincent said Wednesday morning that the shooting remains under investigation.

The names of the officers involved have not been released. They remain on administrative leave.

Homicide detectives, who investigate all officer-involved shootings in the county, will submit their investigation to the state’s attorney’s office, which will decide whether to issues charges.

Vinson said detectives are reviewing footage from store surveillance cameras and officer body worn cameras. The body worn camera footage will not be released because “it’s an active investigation,” Vinson said.

The incident began shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the Liberty Court shopping center. An officer was in the area responding to an accident when she was notified by an employee of the Dollar Tree store about a theft, police said. The officer saw a man matching the theft suspect’s description and she followed him to nearby Old Court Road, near the entrance of the shopping center, Vinson said.

The officer approached the man and attempted to question him about the theft but the man started to walk away, Vinson said. At that point, a second officer pulled up to the scene and the man started to flee, he said.

The second officer attempted to detain the man, and they both fell to the ground between the road and curb, Vinson said. The man then pulled out a machete and he attempted to cut the officer on the leg, Vinson said. Vinson said the officer’s uniform was cut, but could not say to what extent the officer was injured. Both officers then backed up, withdrew their guns and told the man repeatedly to drop the knife, he said.

The man then ran into the Aldi grocery store in the shopping center, where officers confronted him in an open area between check-out lines and the food aisles, police said. The officers told the man to drop the weapon, but Vinson said the man continued to move toward the officers.

“Once the officers feel they cant retreat anymore two officers fire,” he said.

Vinson could not confirm the number of rounds fired, but said the suspect was struck at least one time to the upper body. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Kimberly Lovitt previously told The Baltimore Sun she was in the parking lot when the man fled, and she questioned the officers’ actions, saying they did not need to fire their weapons.

“He wasn’t threatening them. He wasn’t lunging at them. He wasn’t swinging [his weapon] at them,” she said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The shooting is the first one involving Baltimore County officers this year. Last year, two men were shot by county officers in separate incidents.

An officer shot and injured a man who police said led them on a car chase through Rosedale on July 5. A man was also shot when officer responded to a house fire in Dundalk on May 23, and attempted to get a man inside the house to leave, but he refused. During an altercation, police said the officer’s gun was fired and struck the man.

