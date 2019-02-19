Police-involved shooting reported in Randallstown

A shooting involving Baltimore County police was reported Tuesday afternoon in Randallstown.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 8600 block of Liberty Road.

No additional details were immediately available. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

The crime scene had yellow police tape outside an Aldi grocery store and Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet restaurant. Several police vehicles and ambulances could also been seen in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Crime scene at 8600 Liberty Road. Crime scene at 8600 Liberty Road. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5

This article will be updated.