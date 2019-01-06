Baltimore County police cruiser strikes, kills person fleeing from stolen car

A Baltimore County police cruiser struck and killed someone who jumped out of a stolen car near Pimlico Sunday evening, according to a spokesman. It’s at least the second death following a Baltimore County police chase in two months.

The deceased — police said he may be a juvenile, though they declined to release his exact age or name — had been inside a car that was stolen from a pizza delivery man in Baltimore County earlier in the day, according to Cpl. Shawn Vinson, spokesman for the department.

Vinson said three men had stolen the pizza delivery man’s car, a Ford Fiesta, Sunday afternoon on Merle Drive in Windsor Mill. An officer spotted the stolen car on Liberty Road and chased it to Northern Parkway. On the way, the occupants of the Fiesta threw a handgun out of the window, which police say they later recovered.

Police said three people in the car jumped out of it on Highgate Drive as it was moving toward Northern Parkway. One of the persons from the car was struck and killed by another county police cruiser that had responded to the scene; Vinson said the person was pinned underneath the car. A white sneaker could be seen lying in the street behind the police tape. Both the stolen car and a police cruiser, its hood crumpled from impact, remained on the scene Sunday as officers blocked eastbound traffic on West Northern Parkway.

One of the other occupants of the car fled, and another was arrested and taken into police custody. Vinson did not provide his name. “We don’t want to give too much information,” Vinson said. “At least one of the suspects was a juvenile.”

The officer involved was not being placed on leave, Vinson said. He could not confirm whether the officer’s body camera was activated at the time of the crash. Vinson said that investigators with city Police Department would be investigating the crash, as it happened within the city line.

“We’ll wait for Baltimore City to complete their crash investigation, and then we’ll conduct an administrative investigation,” as is protocol following any police pursuit, he said.

News of the death upset Larry Wallace, a 55-year-old cab driver who stopped by to find out what happened. “The police are not supposed to run you over,” he said. He wanted to know if the public would be allowed to watch body cam footage from the crash.

Last month, a teenager was killed in a crash after a brief police chase in Reisterstown. Three other juveniles were injured in the accident, in which Baltimore County police said a stolen Honda struck an unoccupied truck and then a tree in a residential area of Reisterstown.

