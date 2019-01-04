Baltimore County Police looking for vehicle possibly connected to shooting death of 19-year-old in Parkville

Baltimore County police on Friday released surveillance video of a vehicle they say may have been involved in the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Parkville in October, and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the car.

Nineteen-year-old Diamonic Reyshann Arca-Jones was killed on Oct. 20. Police were called to the area of Taylor Avenue and Beverly Avenue around 7:22 p.m. and found Arca-Jones lying in the roadway on Beverly Avenue with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore County Police Baltimore County police released video of a car they believe may have been involved in the death of a 19-year-old in Parkville in October. Baltimore County police released video of a car they believe may have been involved in the death of a 19-year-old in Parkville in October. (Baltimore County Police)

Police said detectives have obtained surveillance video of a vehicle that may have been involved in his death. The video depicts the vehicle driving across the parking lot of Pappas Seafood Carry-Out at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Oakleigh Road just after the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this vehicle to contact homicide unit detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, text message or online. Call 1-866-7LOCKUP, text "MCS" plus your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or go to metrocrimestoppers.org.