Baltimore County Police identify officers who fatally shot man in Randallstown grocery

Baltimore County Police on Thursday identified two officers who fatally shot a man who had a machete at a Randallstown grocery store this week.

The officers were identified as Officers First Class Sands, a 2½-year veteran, and Waugh, a 3-year veteran, both assigned to the Woodlawn Precinct. A police union agreement prevents Baltimore County from providing officers' first names.

Neither officer has been involved in any previous shooting incidents, the department said. Each was placed on paid administrative leave as the department continues to investigate the shooting.

Police said Sands and Waugh shot and killed 24-year-old Emanuel David Oates on Tuesday afternoon at the Aldi grocery store in the Liberty Court shopping center in the 8600 block of Liberty Road.

Officers confronted Oates nearby believing him to be a theft suspect when he pulled out the machete, causing the officers to draw their weapons. Police said Oates fled inside the grocery store and was approached by officers, but he continued to ignore their commands to drop the knife and they opened fire.

Oates was struck at least one time in the upper body, and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Attempts to reach Oates’ family were unsuccessful.

The shooting is the first involving county officers this year.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5