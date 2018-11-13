Eastern Tech students and faculty grieve loss of Baltimore County officer who killed himself at school

Outside Officer Joseph Comegna’s door at Eastern Technical High School on Tuesday were dozens of notes by students thanking him for his work and expressing their appreciation and love.

“Comegna, forever in our hearts,” one sign posted to the yellow tile wall read. A string with red paper hearts crisscrossed his office doorway.

Behind his door shortly after noon Monday, Comegna took his service revolver and shot himself, Baltimore County police said. The sound of the gunshot brought a staff member to investigate, but no students are believed to have seen what happened.

“The saddest thing about this is that so many people, everyone really, at Eastern Tech cared for him,” said Suzanne Castle, a retired English teacher who substitutes at Eastern. “So many are grieving his loss and sorry at the thought that he didn't realize he could have walked into any area of the building and someone would have helped him.”

The day after the shooting, staff, students and law enforcement were still reeling from Comegna’s death.

"Everyone is sort of walking around bewildered," said Officer Jennifer Peach, a spokesperson for Baltimore County police.

Comegna had been working as a school resource officer for about 12 years, Peach said.

"I know the first thing people want to say is 'how could we have prevented this,' but a lot of times it's the person themselves who could have sought help," she said.

Peach said she was not aware whether Comegna had sought help for any mental health issues he might have had. She said no note has been found.

School resource officers are patrol officers that have been assigned to work from inside the school. Their duties include addressing crimes reported inside the school, providing quick response during physical altercations or active shooter scenarios, and to establish a rapport with kids to build trust, Peach said.

While individuals must undergo mental health screenings to become a police officer, they are not necessarily required to undergo a second screening to become a school resource officer, Peach said.

Prospective school resource officers do undergo an interview process that requires a review of their personnel and any internal investigations file.

Any officer with a file that is anything "less than exemplary" would be ineligible to be a school resource officer, Peach said.

Eastern Tech parent Shannon Taylor said Comegna took his job seriously. She watched him help her daughter Hailie Brown, a sophomore, cross the street after classes were dismissed each day. She remembers seeing the officer chase down cars that had made inappropriate U-turns in front of the school.

"He is genuinely one of the nicest people I had ever met," Taylor said Tuesday. "He goes above and beyond."

Castle said Comegna was beloved at the school.

“Officer Comegna was a gentleman. He made it a point to talk to all students and staff members on a constant basis, from casual friendly greetings in the hall or cafeteria to coming into classes giving presentations about various health and social issues,” she said.

liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie