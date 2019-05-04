Stabbing in Milford Mill leaves man with life-threatening injuries, Baltimore County police say

A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in Milford Mill on Friday night, Baltimore County police said.

The man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at about 6:15 p.m. at Vargis Circle, police said. Witnesses told police that the man had been arguing with another person soon before he was stabbed.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the argument or the stabbing to contact police at 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-7LOCKUP, online or via mobile app.

