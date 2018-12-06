See the Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region in 2018
News Maryland Crime

19-year-old man shot to death in Lansdowne on Wednesday, Baltimore County police say

Colin Campbell
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Lansdowne Wednesday night, Baltimore County Police said.

The man, whose name was not released Thursday pending family notification, was shot multiple times in the upper body about 11:13 p.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of Twin Circle Way, police said.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he later died, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and anyone with information in the killing is asked to call 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
39°