19-year-old man shot to death in Lansdowne on Wednesday, Baltimore County police say

A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Lansdowne Wednesday night, Baltimore County Police said.

The man, whose name was not released Thursday pending family notification, was shot multiple times in the upper body about 11:13 p.m. inside a home in the 4100 block of Twin Circle Way, police said.

He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he later died, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is investigating, and anyone with information in the killing is asked to call 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6