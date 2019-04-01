Police identify 30-year-old man allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash that injured two officers

Baltimore County police have identified one of two men allegedly involved in Friday’s hit-and-run crash, during which two officers were injured after they were struck by a car while attempting to carry out a warrant in Baltimore City.

Jamell William Smith, 30, of the 1900 block of Green Gage Road in Gwynn Oak, was arrested shortly after the crash Friday and is believed to be the passenger in a vehicle that struck the officers, according to a Baltimore County police news release.

No attorney was listed as representing Smith in court records Monday.

The incident began around 10:50 a.m. Friday, when officers from the city and county’s joint Warrant Apprehension Task Force attempted to arrest the passenger of a white Kia outside St. Agnes Hospital. Three officers got out of their minivan to make the stop near South Caton Avenue just south of Wilkens Avenue. The driver of the vehicle drove onto the sidewalk curb, bypassing officers and striking two of them in the process, Baltimore County police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said Friday.

The three officers fired at the vehicle, which sped south on Caton Avenue, Peach said. The empty vehicle was later found on the 300 block of Melvin Ave., police said.

Smith was not injured, Peach said at the time.

He is charged with first- and second-degree assault and is being held without bail, police said.

The driver of the vehicle is still at large, according to the release.

