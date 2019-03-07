Baltimore County police arrest woman's ex-boyfriend in her killing

Baltimore County police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Taylor India Webb, who was found dead in her car in Perry Hall just over a week ago.

The 20-year-old Baltimore woman had gunshot wounds to her upper body, police said.

Christopher James Engles, 19, of the unit block of Bellhurst Way, is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center after a bail review hearing Thursday. No lawyer was listed for Engles in online court records.

Police say Engles is an ex-boyfriend of Taylor Webb, whom she arranged to meet near his home.

