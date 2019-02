A man was fatally shot in the Edgewood area Sunday, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on its Twitter feed that the victim was found on Monticello Court in Edgewood. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

