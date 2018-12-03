Suspect in serious condition after jumping from third-story apartment following standoff, Baltimore County police say

A suspect is in serious condition Monday after jumping from a third-story apartment window in Dundalk following a four-hour standoff with officers, Baltimore County Police said.

In a series of tweets, police said officers were “dealing with a person in crisis” in an apartment on Shipping Place in the Dundalk precinct, forcing the building to be evacuated. Police then said the suspect jumped from the third-story apartment.

Police later said the suspect threatened to kill himself and blow up the building, and during the course of a four-hour standoff with police the suspect threw contents of the apartment out the window before jumping.

