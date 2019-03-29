Windsor Mill man sentenced to 50 years in Baltimore County murder of pastor

A Windsor Mill man received a 50-year prison sentence in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Friday for the 2017 murder of a pastor.

Daniel Degoto, 43, was convicted of first-degree murder in January in the death of Pastor Raphael Happy-Ikenwilo of the Rahamis Ministry International Church.

Prosecutors said Degoto drove his wife to a home in the 7800 block of Liberty Road, where she attended worship services. They said he then waited on the parking lot for the pastor to arrive with his own wife.

Degoto ran his vehicle into Happy-Ikenwilo, knocking him over, and then stabbed him with a large hunting knife 13 times, according to prosecutors.

At the time of the killing, police wrote in charging documents that Degoto believed Happy-Ikenwilo was “spiritually controlling his wife’s thoughts and actions.”

Judge Judith C. Ensor handed down a life sentence for Degoto, suspending all but 50 years, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Degoto’s defense attorney, Allan Rombro, said he took responsibility for the crime and “expressed heartfelt remorse.”

