An 89-year-old man died in a car crash in Reisterstown on Sunday evening, police said.

The crash took place at Franklin Boulevard and Nicodemus Road when a Ford F-150 pickup truck struck a dump truck. The deceased has been identified as Fernando Jamie Loizaga of the 400 block of Fox View Court in Reisterstown.

