Trial opens for teen driver accused of fatally striking Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio

Dawnta Harris, a 17-year-old accused of fatally striking Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio last year, this week is the first teen accused in her death to stand trial.

Police said Harris was waiting for three friends who were burglarizing a home in the Perry Hall cul-de-sac where Caprio responded to investigate a call for a suspicious Jeep. When Caprio attempted to investigate and told Harris to get out of the vehicle, police said Harris struck and killed Caprio and fled the scene.

Opening statements are expected to being at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court before Judge Jan Marshall Alexander.

Testimony will likely include the body worn camera footage belonging to Caprio and other officers who responded to the scene.

Police said Darrell Jaymar Ward, 16, Derrick Matthews, 17, and Eugene Genius IV, 18, were burglarizing homes when Caprio was struck and have been charged in her death.

All four teenagers were charged as adults with first-degree murder and other counts, and all expected to be tried later this year.

Caprio, a nearly four-year veteran of the department, had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and people walking around homes on Linwen Way, when she saw Harris waiting in the Jeep. Caprio pursued Harris as he drove to the end of the cul-de-sac, where she got out of her patrol car, drew her gun and ordered Harris out.

Harris partially opened his door, but then shut it and drove at Caprio as she opened fire, police said.

Caprio, 29, died at a hospital a short time later.

One of Harris’ attorneys, J. Wyndal Gordon, said last year that the officer was aggressive and questioned why she drew her weapon during what “amounted to a traffic stop.” Gordon said Harris ducked as Caprio fired her gun, hit the gas and did not know he hit the officer.

“If someone's got bullets whizzing by your head, you’re in survival mode, you’re trying to survive,” Gordon said. “This was not an intentional killing. … This was an accident.”

Attorneys for the other teens have said the felony murder charges are excessive as the other teens were not outside when Caprio was struck.

Maryland law allows authorities to file murder charges against co-defendants in a crime in which someone is killed. Felony murder refers to a killing that occurs during the commission of a felony. But other states, such as California, have reduced or have done away with felony murder laws because opponents say many defendants receive unjust sentences.

The defense attorneys involved in the case have also claimed that the teens are being treated more harshly by the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office because they are black teens from Baltimore City and they are accused of killing a white police officer.

William R. Buie III, who is representing Matthews, previously told The Baltimore Sun that if the boys had been white, “They would be penalized, not destroyed.”

