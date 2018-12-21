Reisterstown man shot construction worker at neighbor's house after confrontation, police say

Police have arrested a Reisterstown man who they said shot a man after fighting with construction workers at his neighbor’s house.

Brandon Troy Higgs, 24, was arrested in connection with the shooting of an unidentified man in the 300 block of Bryanstone Road in Reisterstown around 1:22 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in commission of a violent crime.

Police said Higgs was allegedly involved in a confrontation with workers at a neighbor’s house before heading to his own residence on Bryanstone Road. Higgs then returned to the scene and confronted the workers, which escalated into a fight.

Higgs allegedly produced a handgun and shot one of the workers once. The workers allegedly held Higgs down until police arrived and took him into custody.

The victim, who was shot in the lower part of his body, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Higgs is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing, police said. He did not have an attorney was not listed in court records.

