Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of elderly woman at ATM, Baltimore County police say

A 25-year-old Kingsville man was arrested after Baltimore County police say he attempted to use a knife to rob an elderly woman at a Nottingham ATM.

Baltimore County police said they arrested Jon Codi Moenius of the 11000 block of Silver Spruce Terrace on Friday. Charged with armed robbery, first degree assault and related charges, Moenius is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. He is awaiting a bail hearing.

Moenius allegedly threatened a 71-year-old woman who was at an ATM outside of a Wells Fargo Bank at 8851 Belair Road on Dec. 9, police said. He held a knife to her back and demanded she withdraw money, police said.

Instead, she began screaming for help and Moenius fled on foot, got into an SUV and left the area, according to officers.

CAPTION Members of the Baltimore Police Academy Class 18-02 graduated at Baltimore Police Headquarters on Friday, February 1. Members of the Baltimore Police Academy Class 18-02 graduated at Baltimore Police Headquarters on Friday, February 1. CAPTION The official who oversaw Baltimore’s dockless electric scooter pilot program and the shutdown of its bike share program has resigned. Matt Warfield announced his resignation before Monday’s rollout of a controversial draft bill to codify rules for scooters. The official who oversaw Baltimore’s dockless electric scooter pilot program and the shutdown of its bike share program has resigned. Matt Warfield announced his resignation before Monday’s rollout of a controversial draft bill to codify rules for scooters.

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger