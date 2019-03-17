Baltimore County police identify couple killed in Edgemere following barricade situation

Baltimore County Police have identified two people found dead Sunday morning as couple Ami Lynn Garrison, 40, and Daniel Allen Doran, 41.

Police said both were found with apparent gunshot wounds at the house where they lived in the 3000 block of Willow Ave. in Edgemere. Police would not elaborate on the circumstances of their death, but said they were killed following a barricade situation that arose from a “family dispute.”

Garrison, who survived a traumatic brain injury in an accident in 2008, was remembered as a warm and welcoming presence at Robbie’s Bar and Restaurant in Sparrows Point, an establishment she ran with her father. Friend Sarah Jaskulski remembers how when her own daughter needed to sell Girl Scout cookies, Garrison insisted that she come sell them at the bar — they’d make her a top seller.

“She was all about building up other people,” Jaskulski said. “Making people know and feel their worth.” In photos on her Facebook profile, Garrison is blonde and smiling, posing with her family, or dressed up in green beads for St. Patrick’s Day.

More than a decade ago, Garrison was in a car crash that broke her back and her neck, and rattled her brain in its skull. Hospitalized at the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center, she was in a coma for a month.

“I slept through the worst part,” Garrison later joked in a radio interview with Dan Rodricks, then with WYPR.

After she woke up from her coma, her mother said in the interview, she said nonsensical phrases. “The rice is on the tires.” “Where’s my balloon?” And “You may already be a winner.” She could hardly see her two children, Alexis and James.

The road to recovery was slow. Although she had graduated from high school at the top of her class, Garrison said, as a student at the Community College of Baltimore County, where she attended post-accident, she might have to read a short story six times before getting it.

“It takes me a lot longer [than] someone else to do something,” she said in 2011, during her third semester at college. She spoke of her recovery at the school. In recent years, she might forget people’s names after hearing them the first time.

“I didn’t miss your name on purpose, my brain just doesn’t work that fast,” she’d say, Jaskulski remembered.

But Garrison wasn’t dwelling on what was lost.

“I’m just so happy to be alive, so it doesn’t matter.”

