Two men shot to death Thursday in Baltimore

Two people were killed and another man injured in separate shootings Thursday.

Just after 2 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the 2500 block of Edmondson Ave. in West Baltimore. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Earlier in the day, two people were shot, one fatally, in Southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Baltimore police arrived just after midnight to the 1400 block of May St. in the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood, where they found Nicholas McPherson of the 2000 block of Oak Drive with a gunshot wound to the head. McPherson was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died, according to police.

While at the scene, officers received a second call for a shooting in the 1500 block of Mulliken Court, also in Dunbar-Broadway, where they found 20-year-old man who had been shot in the left foot. The victim told officers he was in the 1400 block of May Court when he was shot, police said.

A stray bullet shattered a sixth-floor window in the Johns Hopkins Hospital’s Skip Viragh Outpatient Cancer Building. There were few people in the building at the time and no one was injured inside, according to a hospital spokesman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik