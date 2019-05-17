53-year-old woman shot in Baltimore on Friday morning, police say

A 53-year-old woman was shot in the ankle in West Baltimore on Friday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot alert just after 10 a.m. in the 1900 block of McKean Ave. in the Mondawmin neighborhood. Officer found a woman who had been shot in the ankle, police said. She was transported to an area hospital.

Police did not release the woman’s name or mention a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

