Woman, 25, fatally shot in car near social services office in South Baltimore Thursday

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a car near a social services office in South Baltimore Thursday afternoon, city police said.

Officers were called at 1:23 p.m. to a parking-lot in the Unit block of Reebird Avenue for a shooting. Police said the woman was seated inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting is near the Harborview Family Investment Center, a Maryland Department of Human Services social services office.

Police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe could not say if the victim had visited the building, or was on her way to go inside.

“At this time detectives are working to backtrack the victim’s movements,” Monroe said in an email.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

