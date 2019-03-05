Here's what we know about the killing of Jacquelyn Smith

It was an act of violence beyond comprehension. Jacquelyn Smith was murdered, her husband said in a tearful news conference, after she’d given money to a panhandler in East Baltimore.

Three months later, police say Smith’s husband, Keith Smith, 52, and her stepdaughter are responsible for her death.

The two were arrested Sunday while attempting to flee the country, police said.

Here’s what we know about the Jacquelyn Smith killing:

» Jacquelyn Smith, 54, an electrical engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground, died Dec. 1 after being stabbed at Valley and East Chase streets in Johnston Square.

Just hours before, they’d danced to their wedding song, John Legend’s “All of Me,” at the American Legion. The couple was with Keith Smith’s stepdaughter, Valeria Smith, 28.

In interviews, Keith Smith spoke of a woman who appeared to be holding a baby and had a cardboard sign that said, “Please Help me feed my Baby.” Although Smith said he was reluctant to open the window late at night, his wife “felt moved to give her some money.” Later, Smith claimed that another man approached to snatch his wife’s purse and necklace — and then stabbed her to death.

» The incident was condemned by city leaders, such as Mayor Catherine Pugh. Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle called the killing “a heinous murder.”

Keith Smith wanted to get a law passed in his wife’s memory banning panhandling.

Oprah tweeted that she would think twice before giving to panhandlers again.

» But months later, this past Sunday, Keith and Valeria Smith, were arrested by Texas State Police near the U.S.-Mexico border while trying to flee the country.

Warrants charging them with first-degree murder in Jacquelyn Smith’s death were issued.

"The information and evidence points it wasn't a panhandler," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters Sunday. "People take advantage of Baltimore. We want to make sure the truth comes out and justice is done."

Harrison, in a meeting with The Baltimore Sun editorial board Monday, said the timing of the arrest was affected by the Smiths’ proximity to the Mexico border.

» Some said they have long doubted the story of the panhandler.

"I already know it's Keith," said her brother, Marcel Trisvan of Havre de Grace. "It never made sense. I told [detectives] from the very beginning there are no suspects out there.”

“It was inconceivable,” said Johnston Square resident Terence Alexel, 59, who was among those who never believed the story.

» Keith Smith was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison. He robbed a Timonium bank three times using a pellet gun and wearing a ski mask.

