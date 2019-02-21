10 shot in Baltimore on Thursday, five in single West Baltimore incident, police say

Five men were shot — one fatally — in a single shooting in West Baltimore early Thursday night, bringing the total number of shooting victims in the city on Thursday to 10, according to Baltimore Police.

Two of the victims from the previous shootings Thursday, both men, also have died, bringing the day’s death toll to three, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area about 6:13 p.m., and found two of the men at Pennsylvania Avenue and Bloom Street, in the Druid Heights neighborhood, said Det. Jeremy Silbert, a police spokesman.

The three other wounded men were found later. Detectives believe all five were shot in the same incident in the 500 block of Bloom St., in Druid Heights, Silbert said.

Five other shooting victims were located in the city earlier Thursday.

About 3:30 p.m., two other victims were found with gunshot wounds at a local hospital. One, a man, died, and the second, a 27-year-old woman, was being treated for her injuries, police said.

Police believe both were in the 5100 block of Charlgrove Ave., in the city’s Central Park Heights neighborhood, when they were shot. They then drove to the hospital, police said.

About 2:47 p.m., a 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his arm at a local hospital. Police believe the man was shot in the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard, in the Morrell Park neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore, before driving himself to the hospital.

About 11:08 a.m., a 37-year-old man was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his neck at a Baltimore County hospital. It was no clear where the man was shot, but city detectives are investigating, police said.

About 8:30 a.m., a 20-year-old man was found shot in the neck in a vehicle in the 1700 block of N. Longwood St., in the city’s Northwest Community Action neighborhood, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the nonfatal shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP. Anyone with information in either of the homicides should call Metro Crime Stoppers or homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

