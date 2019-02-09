Two men shot Saturday night in West Baltimore

Two men are recovering Saturday after being shot shortly after 6:30 p.m. in West Baltimore, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the back and a 34-year-old was shot in the leg in the 1600 block of N. Monroe Street, according to Baltimore police. Both were taken by medics to area hospitals.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-396-2221. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

CAPTION A 25-year-old man entered Frederick Douglass High School shortly after noon and shot a hall monitor, police said. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) A 25-year-old man entered Frederick Douglass High School shortly after noon and shot a hall monitor, police said. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle discusses how he is dealing with the the staffing issues in the police department. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle discusses how he is dealing with the the staffing issues in the police department. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger