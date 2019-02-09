Two men shot Saturday night in West Baltimore

Two men are recovering Saturday after being shot shortly after 6:30 p.m. in West Baltimore, police said.
A 33-year-old man was shot in the back and a 34-year-old was shot in the leg in the 1600 block of N. Monroe Street, according to Baltimore police. Both were taken by medics to area hospitals.
Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-396-2221. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.
