Baltimore police: Man killed, another injured in overnight shootings

One man was killed and another was injured in separate overnight shootings, Baltimore police said Saturday morning.

A man was found shot in his stomach at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of N. Bouldin St. in East Baltimore, according to a police statement. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police did not release his name Saturday morning.

About half an hour later, at 3:03 a.m., officers were called to Bruce Street in West Baltimore in response to a ShotSpotter alert. A short time later, police said officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Information on the Bruce Street shooting should be reported to Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

