Gunmen sentenced to life in prison for murdering grandson of Maryland lawmaker in Baltimore

Two men were sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for murdering Tyrone Ray, the grandson of state Del. Talmadge Branch, in a barrage of gunfire outside 7-Eleven in Northeast Baltimore.

Raekwon Thornton, 21, and Lamont Kyler, 22, each received a prison term of two life sentences and 25 years, said Melba Saunders, spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

Their 22-year-old victim was on crutches when ambushed outside the convenience store in September 2017. Ray was shot point-blank two dozen times. The bullets pierced his fingers, elbow, chest, back and groin.

His death led Branch, House majority whip, to push in Annapolis for more money and programs to curb Baltimore’s street violence.

In December, Thornton and Kyler were found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and gun charges.

